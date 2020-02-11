Clippers vs. 76ers: NBA live stream info, watch online, TV channel, start time, odds, prediction, pick

Here's an interesting tidbit: The Clippers have not beaten the 76ers since March of 2017, when Lob City was still intact, and the Sixers were still trusting the process. A lot has changed for both teams since then, and this will be the first time they face off this season. The Clippers have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, and while they may appear to be the favorite against a struggling Sixers team, it's been nearly impossible to beat Philly at home.

The only losses the Sixers have endured at home came in December when they fell to the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks in consecutive games. Since then, despite the losing streaks Philadelphia has gone through, every time the Sixers return home they manage to pick up huge wins, including over teams like the Lakers, Bucks, Celtics and Raptors. If this game was in L.A., the Clippers may win it easily but that's all thrown out the window when it's on Philly's home court. It should be an intriguing game, so let's break down both sides and make some predictions.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 11 | 7 p.m. ET

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 11 | 7 p.m. ET
Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: TNT

Odds: LAC -120 | PHI +100 O/U: 224.5

Storylines

Clippers: Los Angeles will be without Patrick Beverley, who is listed as out with a groin injury, but the rest of the roster should be a go for their first showdown against Philadelphia this season. It's been business as usual for the Clippers lately, steamrolling over several opponents, before suffering an embarrassing loss to an inferior opponent. Their last abysmal loss came at the hands of the Timberwolves in a 142-115 trouncing. Before that, it was losses to the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks that broke up different win streaks, only to be followed by another string of wins.

This has been the storyline of the Clippers all season. They piece together some quality wins against quality teams, only to be undone by a sub-.500 squad that puts things back into perspective. If there's one difference between the two L.A. squads, it's that the Lakers rarely lose games to teams with losing records, whereas the Clippers have lost seven of those games this season, with three of those coming in the last month. Philadelphia is in no way an inferior opponent, especially at home where it has lost two games all season.

Kawhi Leonard will be well rested after not playing in the Clippers' win over the Cavaliers on Sunday, and since returning from a hamstring injury in late January, Paul George has been knocking down 3s at a 42.1 percent clip. The Clippers have the depth and talent to beat any team in the league, it's just a matter of whether they show up or not. Fortunately, the Sixers are an elite opponent and the Clippers tend to show up for those games.

76ers: The stark differences between them at home (24-2) and on the road (9-19) is jarring, and luckily they get to face the Clippers for the first time this season inside the friendly confines of the Wells Fargo Center. Per usual, there's been rumblings of whether Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid can coexist together, and that's only been magnified over the past 10 games as the Sixers have gone just 5-5. They picked up much-needed wins against the Grizzlies and Bulls recently, after going on a four-game losing streak that had fans and media personalities alike criticizing the play of Embiid. However, the Sixers' star center averaged 20 points and 10.5 rebounds during that span, while Tobias Harris scored a combined 16 points in two of those losses.

While Embiid may be having a lackluster season for his standards, he isn't the only one that the finger should be pointed at. There's several issues with the system the Sixers employ along with the lack of shooters they have to surround Embiid and Simmons. If the playoffs began today, Philly would have to face the Miami Heat on the road, and if its road record is any indication, the Sixers likely wouldn't make it out of the first round.

A quality win against the Clippers would do a lot for the Sixers' confidence, and while Los Angeles has the depth advantage over Philadelphia, there's no one on Los Angeles' roster that can adequately guard Embiid. If he's able to break free this game, the 76ers might come out on top.

Game prediction, pick

With the impeccable home record the Sixers own, it's hard to pick against them. Yes, they've had some issues as of late -- both on the court and behind closed doors -- but home-court advantage does play a big role in Philadelphia. The Sixers have managed to pick up wins against every contender in the league at home, including the Lakers, so for that crazy reason alone that's who should come out with the win Tuesday night. Pick: Sixers +1.5