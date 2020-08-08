Watch Now: NBA Recap: Bubble Gives Suns New Life ( 1:11 )

With strong play to this point in the NBA's restart, the Portland Trail Blazers are in solid position as they pursue a playoff spot in the Western Conference. On Saturday afternoon, however, Damian Lillard and company face a significant test, as the Blazers square off against Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in a highly-intriguing early tip. Hassan Whiteside (hip) is doubtful to play for the Blazers. Patrick Beverley (calf) and Montrezl Harrell (not with team) are out for the Clippers.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Los Angeles as the 3.5-point favorite, down a point from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 232.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Blazers odds.

Clippers vs. Blazers spread: Clippers -3.5

Clippers vs. Blazers over-under: 232.5 points

Clippers vs. Blazers money line: Clippers -160, Blazers +145

LAC: The Clippers are 6-2 against the spread in the last eight games

PORT: The Blazers are 6-2-1 against the spread in the last nine games

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are seen as one of the NBA's prime contenders to claim the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season, and there are many reasons for that respect. Offensively, L.A. is dynamic, posting an elite mark in points per possession behind the headlining duo of Leonard and George. The Clippers are also a tremendous offensive rebounding team, and L.A. ranks second in the NBA in free-throw rate.

On the defensive side, the Clippers are also stout, with a top-five mark in overall defensive efficiency and a top-three perch in shooting efficiency allowed. Beverley's absence does take away a high-end defender against Lillard and CJ McCollum but, fortunately for the Clippers, depth isn't an issue on this roster.

Why the Blazers can cover

The Blazers have been fantastic in the bubble, posting a 3-1 record on the strength of an impressive offense. Portland is scoring 1.22 points per possession in Orlando and, by any description, that is an elite offensive pace. Lillard, averaging 29.1 points and 8.0 assists per game, is the biggest reason for Portland's success, but Jusuf Nurkic is back at full strength to provide the Blazers with a skilled, physical presence near the rim.

Defensively, Portland is far from elite but, with its full complement of players available, the Blazers are much better than the season-long metrics indicate, and life is a bit easier in this matchup with Harrell out of action for the Clippers.

How to make Clippers vs. Blazers picks

