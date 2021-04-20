The Los Angeles Clippers go for their ninth victory in 10 games when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Los Angeles (40-19) is holding down third place in the Western Conference and its only loss during the current hot streak was a three-point setback at Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia on Friday. The Blazers (32-24) are 3-6 over their last nine games after an eight-point loss at Charlotte on Sunday and will be without leading scorer Damian Lillard (hamstring) for a third consecutive game.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Moda Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles an an eight-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 224.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Blazers odds.

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers spread: Clippers -8

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers over-under: 224.5 points

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers money line: Clippers -400; Trail Blazers +320

LAC: The Clippers are 10-4 ATS as a road favorite

POR: C Jusuf Nurkic (knee) has been ruled out Tuesday

Why the Clippers can cover



Paul George's sizzling streak of five straight 30-point games finally came to an end, mainly because he was able to sit out the final quarter of Sunday's blowout win over Minnesota and finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. He had averaged 34.8 points over the previous five contests, a binge that started with a 36-point outburst vs. Portland. He has hit at least four 3-pointers in five of the last six games.

George's offensive burden also was lessened by the return of leading scorer Kawhi Leonard, who had 15 points, 11 boards and eight assists in 23 minutes Sunday in his return from a four-game injury absence. He posted a double-double (29 points, 12 rebounds) in the victory over Portland two weeks ago and scored 28 points in a 23-point rout of the Trail Blazers in December. Leonard averages 25.7 points and is shooting 51.6 percent overall.

Why the Blazers can cover

Guard CJ McCollum, second to Lillard in scoring at 23.4 points per game, following up a 29-point effort at San Antonio on Friday by hitting for 22 Sunday. While Lillard struggled to 5-for-28 shooting in both matchups vs. the Clippers, McCollum had 24 points earlier this month and hit seven 3-pointers en route to 25 points in December. Norman Powell is averaging 19.0 points in his last four games and scored 32 vs. the Clippers on April 6.

Reserve Carmelo Anthony failed to surpass 11 points in his first six games this month and was held scoreless vs. Miami on April 11 before coming alive at the offensive end over the past three games. He is averaging 20.7 points in that span while shooting 50 percent overall (23 of 46) and 47.6 from 3-point range (10 of 21). Nurkic also missed the last meeting vs. the Clippers, but Enes Kanter had 13 points and 15 boards in his place.

