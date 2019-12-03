Clippers vs. Blazers odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 3 predictions from model on 15-3 run

The resurgent Portland Trail Blazers travel to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers in a nationally televised battle on Tuesday. Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony is the reigning Western Conference Player of the Week after showing signs of his former self, while Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum form a devastating perimeter tandem. The Clippers are led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, though the team's bench is potent with Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell. Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Los Angeles is a nine-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229 in the latest Clippers vs. Blazers odds. Before you make any Clippers vs. Blazers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Blazers vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -9

Blazers vs. Clippers over-under: 229 points

Blazers vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -469, Blazers +359

Blazers: Anthony is averaging 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in his last three games

Clippers: LA has won eight of nine games, 12-1 at home this season

The model knows that the Blazers are playing much better in recent days, even with an unsightly 8-12 overall record. Portland's three-game winning streak came against sub-optimal competition, but the Blazers scored at a rate of 118.4 points per 100 possessions, which represents an elite mark offensively. For the season, Lillard has been his typically fantastic self, averaging 27.3 points and 7.3 assists to lead the way for Portland. In tandem with McCollum, the Blazers have a decisive edge in the backcourt, particularly when the Clippers' starters are on the floor, and Portland will need to exploit it in order to pull off the upset.

Just because Portland has a few edges doesn't mean it will cover the Clippers vs. Blazers spread on Tuesday.

The model is also keenly aware of Portland's shortcomings and the biggest mismatch comes when the Clippers are on offense. L.A. has a top-10 offense for the full season, even with limited deployment for Leonard and George, and the Blazers currently rank in the bottom 10 in overall defense. The Clippers are also dominant on the offensive glass and, considering the Blazers struggle mightily in deterring opponents from gathering offensive rebounds, that is a matchup that poses trouble for Portland.

While the Blazers do have the edge in the backcourt, the Clippers can lean on their length defensively in this game. Leonard and George are both fully capable of defending Lillard and McCollum for most, if not all, of the game, and that lessens the burden on players like Williams. Finally, Patrick Beverley is a defensive weapon for the Clippers and, if needed, they can simply let him loose against either of Portland's offensive focal points. Overall, the Clippers have a top-10 defense and perhaps the best segment of that unit is their field goal percentage defense, allowing very few quality looks from opponents.

