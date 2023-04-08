The Portland Trail Blazers (33-47) and the Los Angeles Clippers (42-38) square off in a Western Conference tilt on Saturday afternoon. Portland has been struggling to end the season. The Blazers have dropped seven of their past eight games. On Thursday, the Trail Blazers lost to the San Antonio Spurs 129-127. Los Angeles snapped its two-game skid, outlasting the Lakers 125-118 on Wednesday. Paul George (knee) is out for Los Angeles. Portland is holding out a majority of its main contributors, including Damian Lillard (calf) and Jusuf Nurkic (knee).

Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the 16.5-point favorite in the latest Blazers vs. Clippers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 230. Before locking in any Clippers vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Clippers vs. Blazers: Los Angeles -16.5

Clippers vs. Blazers over/under: 230 points

Clippers vs. Blazers money line: Los Angeles -2000, Portland +1050

POR: Trail Blazers are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games

LAC: Clippers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. a team with a losing straight-up record

Why the Clippers can cover



Forward Kawhi Leonard leads the way for this club. Leonard has the offensive firepower to get a bucket from any spot on the court. The five-time All-Star selection is averaging 23.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He's knocked down at least three 3-pointers in three of his last four outings. In Wednesday's win over the Lakers, Leonard notched 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Forward Norman Powell is a strong and impactful two-way force. Powell gets downhill in a hurry and has a knack for finishing through contact. The UCLA product logs 16.7 points while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. Powell came off the bench and recorded a team-high 27 points with four assists on April 5.

Why the Blazers can cover

Guard Skylar Mays is a floor-spacing playmaker. Mays has been a steady shooter on the outside and owns a great feel for the game. The LSU product is patient and can set up teammates. In four games, Mays is averaging 15.5 points and 7.3 assists. On April 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies, he tallied 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Guard Jeenathan Williams has been another player getting an extended look for the Trail Blazers. Williams likes to get downhill and get into the paint. The Buffalo product uses his length to shoot right over defenders. He logs 9.0 points and 3.3 boards per game. On Thursday versus the San Antonio Spurs, Williams had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.

