Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Milwaukee 29-16; Los Angeles 31-16

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Milwaukee Bucks and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 10 of 2018. Los Angeles has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Milwaukee at 10 p.m. ET March 29 at Staples Center. The Clippers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Los Angeles beat the Philadelphia 76ers 122-112 this past Saturday. Los Angeles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 28 points, and shooting guard Paul George, who had 24 points and nine assists along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 102-96 to the New York Knicks. A silver lining for the Bucks was the play of small forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds in addition to five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Clippers are expected to win a tight contest Monday. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles' victory brought them up to 31-16 while Milwaukee's loss pulled them down to 29-16. Los Angeles is 17-13 after wins this season, and Milwaukee is 8-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee have won six out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.