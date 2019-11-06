Clippers vs. Bucks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

L.A. Clippers (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)

Current Records: L.A. Clippers 5-2; Milwaukee 5-2

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks are staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Milwaukee strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 121.29 points per game.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Milwaukee's strategy against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. The Bucks made easy work of Minnesota and carried off a 134-106 win. Among those leading the charge for the Bucks was SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 34 points and 15 rebounds in addition to six assists.

Meanwhile, the L.A. Clippers didn't have too much trouble with the Utah Jazz on Sunday as they won 105-94. SF Kawhi Leonard and F Montrezl Harrell were among the main playmakers for the L.A. Clippers as the former had 30 points along with six boards and the latter had 19 points along with eight boards.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee comes into the matchup boasting the most field goal percentage in the league at 48.40%. The L.A. Clippers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 48% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.89

Odds

The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Clippers.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

L.A. Clippers have won five out of their last eight games against Milwaukee.