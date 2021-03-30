Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Milwaukee 29-16; Los Angeles 31-16

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers haven't won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since Nov. 10 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. The Clippers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Milwaukee at 10 p.m. ET March 29 at Staples Center. Los Angeles is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Los Angeles beat the Philadelphia 76ers 122-112 this past Saturday. Los Angeles relied on the efforts of small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 28 points, and shooting guard Paul George, who had 24 points and nine assists along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 102-96 to the New York Knicks. Small forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds in addition to five dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Clippers are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles is now 31-16 while the Bucks sit at 29-16. Los Angeles is 17-13 after wins this year, and Milwaukee is 8-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Clippers, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee have won six out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.

Feb 28, 2021 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Los Angeles 100

Dec 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Los Angeles 91

Nov 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Los Angeles 124

Mar 28, 2019 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Los Angeles 118

Nov 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Milwaukee 126

Mar 27, 2018 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Milwaukee 98

Mar 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Milwaukee 120

Mar 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Los Angeles 96

Mar 03, 2017 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Los Angeles 101

Dec 16, 2015 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Milwaukee 90

Dec 09, 2015 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Milwaukee 95

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Rajon Rondo: Out (Groin)

Serge Ibaka: Out (Back)

Patrick Beverley: Out (Knee)

Jay Scrubb: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Milwaukee