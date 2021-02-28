The Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers in a much anticipated cross-conference battle on Sunday afternoon, with both teams aiming to win the 2021 NBA title. The Bucks are 20-13 this season, including a stellar 13-4 mark in their home building. The Clippers, meanwhile, are 24-11 overall and an impressive 12-5 on the road.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bucks as 1.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 236 in the latest Clippers vs. Bucks odds. Before you make any Bucks vs. Clippers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model also is up almost $8,700 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 10 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 85-49 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Bucks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Bucks vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -1.5

Clippers vs. Bucks over-under: 236 points

Clippers vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -120, Clippers +100

LAC: The Clippers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIL: The Bucks are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Latest Odds: Milwaukee Bucks -1.5 Bet Now

Why the Clippers can cover



Los Angeles is led by a dynamic duo, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George each averaging more than 23 points per game on elite efficiency. That pairing leads the Clippers to the NBA's third-best offense, scoring 117.1 points per 100 possessions this season. Los Angeles ranks second in the league in true shooting percentage (60.6 percent) and in the top 10 in ball security, turning the ball over on only 13.6 percent of possessions. Milwaukee also struggles to force turnovers defensively, which should play into the hands of the Clippers.

On the other end, the Clippers are No. 7 in the league in free throw creation rate offensively, and the Bucks are a bottom-tier team at preventing their opponents from getting to the line. Los Angeles is also an elite defensive rebounding team, pulling down 75.4 percent of missed shots by its opponents.

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks are a dynamic offensive team, scoring 118.0 points per 100 possessions for the season. That is the second-best mark in the NBA, and it is accompanied by an effective field goal shooting mark of 57.0 percent, also second-best in the league. Milwaukee is a top-five squad when it comes to ball security, turning the ball over on only 13.3 percent of possessions, and the Bucks are above-average in both assist-to-turnover ratio (1.93) and offensive rebound rate (27.7 percent).

On the defensive end, the Bucks aren't as dominant as in previous seasons, but they dominate in a few key areas. Milwaukee is No. 2 in the league in defensive rebounding, pulling down 75.5 percent of available chances. From there, the Bucks are a top-three team in free throw rate allowed to their opponents and fast break points allowed, deploying a high-end transition defense to make life difficult on the opposition.

How to make Bucks vs. Clippers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting both teams to combine for 228 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that on an 85-49 roll on NBA picks.