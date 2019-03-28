Clippers vs. Bucks: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis
Two playoff teams go head-to-head in this inter-conference battle
The Los Angeles Clippers (45-30) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (56-19) in this interconference matchup between two playoff teams on Thursday night.
The Clippers clinched a playoff berth on Tuesday night in their 122-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It is their first playoff season in two years after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
The Bucks are currently in the midst of a three-game win streak following their huge 108-94 win over the Houston Rockets. The win by the Bucks paired along with Giannis Antetokounmpo's strong 19-point, 14-rebound performance may have cemented him as the favorite to win the MVP award over James Harden.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.
How to watch Clippers at Bucks
- Date: Thursday, March 28
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Bucks -9
Odds and Analysis
Storylines
Clippers: The Clippers hold the longest winning streak in the NBA at six games and recently clinched a playoff berth during their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Los Angeles is currently slotted as the sixth seed, tied for the fifth-best record in the West. Guard Landry Shamet is day-to-day with a left ankle injury.
Bucks: The Bucks currently have the best record in the NBA at 56-19. However, they're entering the playoffs as an extremely banged-up squad. Nikola Mirotic and Malcolm Brogdon are out for prolonged periods of time due to injuries while guard Donte DiVincenzo (heel) will miss the remainder of the season. Center Pau Gasol (ankle) and swingman Tony Snell (ankle) are also sidelined for this game.
Game prediction, pick
The Clippers have been winning a lot lately and those fortunes have to change eventually. They have to travel halfway across the country to play the best team in the league. Despite Milwaukee's mounting injuries, the Bucks should pull away with this one.
