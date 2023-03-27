Who's Playing

Chicago @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Chicago 36-38; Los Angeles 39-36

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET March 27 at Crypto.com Arena. Chicago will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bulls beat the Los Angeles Lakers 118-108 on Sunday. Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine did his thing and had 32 points.

Meanwhile, the Clippers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 131-110 punch to the gut against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday. Point guard Bones Hyland (18 points) was the top scorer for Los Angeles.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Chicago was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 108-103 to Los Angeles. Can Chicago avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.12

Odds

The Clippers are a 5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 14 games against Chicago.