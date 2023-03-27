Who's Playing
Chicago @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Chicago 36-38; Los Angeles 39-36
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET March 27 at Crypto.com Arena. Chicago will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Bulls beat the Los Angeles Lakers 118-108 on Sunday. Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine did his thing and had 32 points.
Meanwhile, the Clippers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 131-110 punch to the gut against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday. Point guard Bones Hyland (18 points) was the top scorer for Los Angeles.
Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Chicago was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 108-103 to Los Angeles. Can Chicago avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.12
Odds
The Clippers are a 5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 14 games against Chicago.
- Jan 31, 2023 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Chicago 103
- Mar 31, 2022 - Chicago 135 vs. Los Angeles 130
- Nov 14, 2021 - Chicago 100 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Feb 12, 2021 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Chicago 106
- Jan 10, 2021 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Chicago 127
- Dec 14, 2019 - Chicago 109 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Mar 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Chicago 121
- Jan 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Chicago 101
- Mar 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Chicago 103
- Mar 04, 2017 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Chicago 91
- Nov 19, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Chicago 95
- Jan 31, 2016 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Chicago 93
- Dec 10, 2015 - Chicago 83 vs. Los Angeles 80