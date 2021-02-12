The Chicago Bulls will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at United Center. The Bulls are 10-14 overall and 4-8 at home, while Los Angeles is 18-8 overall and 10-4 on the road. The Clippers won the first meeting of the season, 130-127 on Jan. 10.

Los Angeles is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Clippers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 227.5.

Bulls vs. Clippers spread: Bulls +7.5

Bulls vs. Clippers over-under: 227.5 points

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago strolled past the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, 129-116. Zach LaVine shot 9-for-14 from downtown and finished with 46 points and seven rebounds. The Bulls have split their last six games. Chicago made 16 of 19 shots from the field in the first quarter.

The Bulls made 14 of 26 3-pointers in the first half vs. the Pelicans, setting a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a half. They also set a new franchise record with 25 3-pointers in the game. LaVine scored 45 points in the first meeting between the teams this season.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-112 on Wednesday. Kawhi Leonard shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points, five assists and eight boards. The Clippers have won 12 of their last 16 games. Los Angeles improved to 7-1 after a loss.

The Clippers shot 52.2 percent from 3-point range on Wednesday. Leonard scored 35 points in the first meeting with the Bulls this season. Paul George (toe) will remain out on Friday.

