The Chicago Bulls (36-38) will try to maintain their strong form when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) on Monday night. Chicago has won five of its last six games, beating the Lakers by 10 points on Sunday. The Clippers have dropped two of their last three games, and they are in fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 220.5.

Clippers vs. Bulls spread: Clippers -4.5

Clippers vs. Bulls over/under: 220.5 points

Clippers vs. Bulls money line: Los Angeles -190, Chicago +158

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles is wrapping up a four-game homestand, and Chicago is on the road for the third straight game, giving the Clippers a scheduling advantage on Monday night. They are coming off a disappointing loss to New Orleans, but they are still in a position to avoid the Western Conference play-in tournament. Bones Hyland led the Clippers with 18 points in just his seventh game since he was acquired in a trade last month.

Small forward Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, scoring 32 points against Oklahoma City last week. The Clippers have won 10 of their last 13 games against the Bulls, including five of their last six at home. They will be playing without leading scorer Paul George (leg) for the remainder of the regular season, and third-leading scorer Norman Powell (shoulder) is also sidelined.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago has won five of its last six games and seven of its last nine, beating the Trail Blazers and Lakers to open their current road trip. The Bulls spoiled LeBron James' return when they led for virtually the entirety of Sunday's 118-108 final, as Zach LaVine scored 32 points for Chicago. He went 13 of 19 from the floor, while small forward DeMar DeRozan finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

LaVine leads Chicago with 25.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, while DeRozan is adding 25.0 points. Big man Nikola Vucevic is averaging a double-double with 17.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per contest. The Bulls have won and covered the spread in five of their last six games, and they are riding a six-game road winning streak coming into this matchup.

