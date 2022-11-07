Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Cleveland 8-1; Los Angeles 5-5

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at Crypto.com Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a win while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cleveland didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Lakers on the road on Sunday as they won 114-100. Cleveland's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and had 33 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Clippers came up short against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, falling 110-102. Despite the loss, Los Angeles got a solid performance out of small forward Paul George, who had 34 points along with eight boards.

Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.

Cleveland's victory brought them up to 8-1 while Los Angeles' loss pulled them down to 5-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland comes into the contest boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 103.9. Less enviably, the Clippers are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 102.3 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 4-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cavaliers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 14 games against Cleveland.