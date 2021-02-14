Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Cleveland 10-17; Los Angeles 19-8

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Clippers since Nov. 17 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Cavaliers will head out on the road to face off against Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Los Angeles should still be feeling good after a win, while Cleveland will be looking to get back in the win column.

The matchup between Cleveland and the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday was not particularly close, with Cleveland falling 129-110. Cleveland was down 100-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Collin Sexton, who had 25 points and five assists, and center Jarrett Allen, who had 22 points along with six boards. Sexton hadn't helped his team much against the Denver Nuggets this past Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the Clippers had enough points to win and then some against the Chicago Bulls this past Friday, taking their contest 125-106. Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and had 33 points in addition to six rebounds.

Cleveland is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past nine games, so buyers beware.

Cleveland is now 10-17 while Los Angeles sits at 19-8. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cavaliers are second worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.9 on average. The Clippers' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 115.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Odds

The Clippers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 11 games against Cleveland.