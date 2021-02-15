Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Cleveland 10-17; Los Angeles 19-8

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since Nov. 17 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Cleveland will head out on the road to face off against Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET at Staples Center. The Clippers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Cleveland will be looking to get back in the win column.

Cleveland ended up a good deal behind the Portland Trail Blazers when they played this past Friday, losing 129-110. Cleveland was down 100-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from point guard Collin Sexton, who had 25 points and five assists, and center Jarrett Allen, who had 22 points in addition to six rebounds. Sexton had some trouble finding his footing against the Denver Nuggets last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Clippers didn't have too much trouble with the Chicago Bulls on the road this past Friday as they won 125-106. Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and had 33 points along with six boards.

The Cavaliers are expected to lose this next one by 9. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past nine games.

Cleveland is now 10-17 while Los Angeles sits at 19-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Cleveland is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.9 on average. The Clippers' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the third most points per game in the league at 115.3. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Odds

The Clippers are a big 9-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 11 games against Cleveland.

Feb 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Cleveland 99

Feb 09, 2020 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Cleveland 92

Jan 14, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Cleveland 103

Mar 30, 2019 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Cleveland 108

Mar 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Cleveland 108

Mar 09, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Cleveland 102

Nov 17, 2017 - Cleveland 118 vs. Los Angeles 113

Mar 18, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Cleveland 78

Dec 01, 2016 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Cleveland 94

Mar 13, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Los Angeles 90

Jan 21, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Los Angeles 102

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Lower Leg)

Paul George: Out (Toe)

Daniel Oturu: Out (Quadriceps)

Jay Scrubb: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Cleveland