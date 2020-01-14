Clippers vs. Cavaliers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Cleveland 12-28; Los Angeles 27-13

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Staples Center at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Cleveland's and the Los Angeles Lakers' game on Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but Cleveland was thoroughly outmatched 81-51 in the second half. The Cavaliers were surely aware of their 14-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, falling 114-104. Los Angeles' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of SF Kawhi Leonard, who had 30 points in addition to five rebounds, and PF Montrezl Harrell, who had 25 points along with eight rebounds.

The losses put the Cavaliers at 12-28 and Los Angeles at 27-13. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers enter the matchup with only 18 fouls per game on average, which is the best in the league. But the Clippers rank first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 23.5 on average. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Los Angeles have won five out of their last eight games against Cleveland.