Clippers vs. Cavaliers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Clippers vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Cleveland 12-28; Los Angeles 27-13
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Staples Center at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Cleveland's and the Los Angeles Lakers' game on Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but Cleveland was thoroughly outmatched 81-51 in the second half. The Cavaliers were surely aware of their 14-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, falling 114-104. Los Angeles' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of SF Kawhi Leonard, who had 30 points in addition to five rebounds, and PF Montrezl Harrell, who had 25 points along with eight rebounds.
The losses put the Cavaliers at 12-28 and Los Angeles at 27-13. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers enter the matchup with only 18 fouls per game on average, which is the best in the league. But the Clippers rank first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 23.5 on average. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Clippers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won five out of their last eight games against Cleveland.
- Mar 30, 2019 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Cleveland 108
- Mar 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Cleveland 108
- Mar 09, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Cleveland 102
- Nov 17, 2017 - Cleveland 118 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Mar 18, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Cleveland 78
- Dec 01, 2016 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 13, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Jan 21, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Los Angeles 102
