The Los Angeles Clippers look to stay red hot when they battle the Cleveland Cavaliers in a key NBA matchup on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles is coming off a 132-100 win at Brooklyn on Friday, while Cleveland dropped a 133-122 decision at Detroit that same night. The Clippers (42-31), who are second in the Pacific Division and sixth in the Western Conference, have won eight of 10, including two in a row. The Cavaliers (59-15), first in the Central Division and the top seed in the East, are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Tip-off from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Clippers won the only meeting between the teams this season, a 132-119 victory in Los Angeles on March 18. The Cavaliers are 8-point favorites in the latest Clippers vs. Cavaliers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 230. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Clippers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 153-113 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 20-10 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Clippers vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -8 at Bet365

Clippers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 230 points

Clippers vs. Cavaliers money line: Los Angeles +250, Cleveland -312

LAC: The Clippers are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

CLE: The Cavaliers have hit the game total over in 60 of their last 95 games (+21.50 units)

Clippers vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Clippers vs. Cavaliers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been on a tear lately. In Friday's loss to the Pistons, he recorded 38 points, five rebounds and three assists. In a 124-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, he registered a double-double with 25 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds. In 67 games this season, all starts, he is averaging 24 points, 4.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.3 minutes of action.

Also helping power the Cavaliers' attack is veteran point guard Darius Garland. In 69 games, all starts, he is averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.6 minutes. He is connecting on 47.2% of his field goals, including a blistering 40.3% from 3-point range. In the loss at Detroit on Friday, he scored 21 points, while dishing out six assists and grabbing five rebounds. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Clippers can cover

Shooting guard James Harden has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last 23 games, including a 50-point effort in a 123-115 win over Detroit on March 5. He has registered 32 double-doubles and two triple-doubles this season. In Friday's win over the Nets, he scored 17 points, while adding six assists and two rebounds. In 70 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.5 points, 8.6 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35 minutes.

Center Ivica Zubac is another key contributor to the Los Angeles offense. In his eighth season in the league, he has started and played in 71 games this year, averaging 16.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 32.5 minutes. He has 50 double-doubles in 2024-25, including in each of the last six games. In the win over the Cavaliers on March 18, he poured in 28 points, while grabbing 20 rebounds. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Clippers vs. Cavaliers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Cavs vs. Clippers 10,000 times and is leaning Under the total, projecting 226 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Clippers vs. Cavs on Sunday, and which side of the spread cashes in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Cavaliers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.