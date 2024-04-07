The Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 49-28 overall and 24-13 at home, while Cleveland is 46-32 overall and 22-18 on the road. The Clippers are currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, while the Cavaliers are No. 3 in the East.

Clippers vs. Cavaliers spread: Clippers -3.5

Clippers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 219.5 points

Clippers vs. Cavaliers money line: Clippers: -164, Cavaliers: +138

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The defenses reigned supreme when the Cavaliers and the Lakers played on Saturday, with Cleveland losing 116-97. Darius Garland scored 26 points in the loss, but the Cavs were undone by 18 turnovers and also went just 11-for-34 from the 3-point line.

Meanwhile, the Lakers shot 56.3% from the floor and went 16-for-37 from beyond the arc. Donovan Mitchell is still struggling to get back to normal after battling various injuries during the second half of the season. He's failed to reach 15 points in five of the six games that he's played since the start of March.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, the Clippers entered their contest on Friday as the heavy favorite (-12.5) and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against the Jazz as the Clippers made off with a 131-102 victory. James Harden managed a triple-double with 13 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds and eight players reached double-figures for Los Angeles.

The Clippers shot 56.0% from the floor while limiting the Jazz to 38.5% and also won the rebounding battle 51-43. It was the fifth win in six games for Los Angeles and it's good timing as the Clippers are looking to hold off the Mavericks and Suns to host a first-round playoff matchup.

