The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 10-11 overall and 7-4 at home, while the Clippers are 16-6 overall and 8-4 on the road. Los Angeles is favored by eight-points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Clippers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219. Before entering any Clippers vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 73-44 roll on top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavaliers vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Clippers:

Cavaliers vs. Clippers spread: Cavaliers +8

Cavaliers vs. Clippers over-under: 219 points

Latest Odds: Cleveland Cavaliers +8 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

On Monday, the Cavaliers outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves, 100-98. Jarrett Allen recorded a double-double with 23 points and 18 rebounds along with five blocks. Cleveland held Minnesota to an opponent season low in field goal percentage (39.2) and the second-lowest three-point field goal percentage (28.9). The Cavaliers did not allow any fast break points. Collin Sexton scored 26 points.

Cleveland has split its last four games. The Cavaliers are coming into Wednesday's game with the second fewest points per game in the league, at only 104 on average. Andre Drummond (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game. Larry Nance Jr. (wrist) is out.

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers fell 124-120 to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Kawhi Leonard had 33 points and five assists in addition to five boards. A 13-0 Nets run in the fourth quarter proved to be the undoing of the Clippers as they failed in their attempt to win a fourth consecutive game. Paul George finished with 26 points. It was just the second loss for Los Angeles in its last 12 games.

Nicolas Batum returned after a one-game layoff because of a groin injury and scored 21 points against the Nets. Patrick Beverley was out because of a knee injury. Los Angeles' has allowed the fourth fewest points per game in the league at 107.5.

How to make Clippers vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also has generated a pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Cavaliers spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 73-44 roll.