Who's Playing

Boston @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Boston 11-9; Los Angeles 17-6

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will be returning home after a six-game road trip. They will square off against the Boston Celtics at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Staples Center. Los Angeles knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Boston likes a good challenge.

The Clippers' matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday was close at halftime, but Los Angeles turned on the heat in the second half with 69 points. Los Angeles took their game against Cleveland by a conclusive 121-99 score. Shooting guard Paul George continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 8-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 36 points and six dimes.

Meanwhile, the Celtics were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 116-111 to the Sacramento Kings. A silver lining for Boston was the play of small forward Jayson Tatum, who almost posted a triple-double on 27 points, ten assists, and nine rebounds.

The Clippers came up short against Boston when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 141-133. Maybe Los Angeles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won six out of their last ten games against Boston.