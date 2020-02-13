Clippers vs. Celtics odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 13 predictions from simulation on 35-19 roll

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (37-16) will host Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (37-17) on Thursday in a potential 2020 NBA Finals preview. Jaylen Brown (calf) is considered probable for the Celtics, who otherwise have a clean injury report. The Clippers will be without starting point guard Patrick Beverley (groin) for the fourth consecutive game.

Tip-off for this one is set for 8:00 p.m ET from the TD Garden. Sportsbooks list the Celtics as two-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points is 227 in the latest Clippers vs. Celtics odds.

Clippers vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -2

Clippers vs. Celtics over-under: 227 points

Clippers vs. Celtics money line: Boston -129, Los Angeles +108

BOS: The Celtics have the second-best ATS home cover rate in the NBA.

LAC: The Clippers have covered just 37.5 percent of spreads when playing as a road underdog.

Why the Celtics can cover

The model is well aware that the Clippers have been much more beatable when playing away from the Staples Center. They're 22-5 with a +9.1 point differential when playing in L.A., as opposed to 15-12 with a +2.6 point differential on the road. The Clippers have just a 48 percent cover rate ATS when playing on the road, and they've lost two of three on the current road trip.

Now the Clippers travel to Boston to take on a Celtics team that has been tough to beat at home. Boston is 22-5 with a +10 point differential when playing at home, and it hasn't lost at the TD Garden in a month. The absence of Beverley is important in this matchup, as the Clippers now don't have a good answer for Kemba Walker defensively. Walker has improved his percentages across the board when playing at home, and he should carve up the L.A. defense.

Why the Clippers can cover

Even so, Boston isn't a lock to cover the Clippers vs. Celtics spread. The model has also factored in that the Clippers are one of the most imposing teams in the NBA when both Leonard and Paul George are healthy. L.A. ranks top-eight in point differential, rebounding rate, and both offensive and defensive efficiency this season, even though both superstars have missed several games.

The Clippers are almost completely healthy now, and they added veteran swingman Marcus Morris, who averaged 19 points per game for the Knicks. Morris provides the Clippers with even more length on the wing, as well as another complementary scoring option. When both George and Leonard have been on the court together, L.A.'s point differential per-100 possessions has improved drastically, up from +5.5 to +10.4. With those two and Lou Williams on the court at the same time, L.A.'s offense has averaged an eye-popping 117.3 points per 100 possessions, and their point differential per-100 possessions is +13.2.

