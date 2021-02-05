The Los Angeles Clippers are off to their best 23-game start since the 2012-13 season as they prepare to host the Boston Celtics (11-9) on Friday. Los Angeles (17-6) became the NBA's first team to 17 wins after easing to a 121-99 victory at Cleveland on Wednesday night. The Celtics have split 12 games away from home and have lost six of their last nine overall.

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. at Staples Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 6.5-point favorite, while the over-under is 220.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Celtics odds. Before making any Celtics vs. Clippers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 73-44 roll on top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Celtics. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Celtics vs. Clippers:

Celtics vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -6.5

Celtics vs. Clippers over-under: 220.5 points

Celtics vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -270, Celtics +230

BOS: Celtics G Marcus Smart (torn calf) will miss his third straight game

LAC: Clippers are only team not to lose two in a row this season

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Clippers -6.5 Bet Now

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston has a 1-2 scoring punch that can rival any team in the league in forward Jayson Tatum and guard Jaylen Brown, who are averaging 26.8 and 26.4 points, respectively. Tatum has scored at least 24 points in all 10 games in 2021 and was one rebound shy of a triple-double in Wednesday's loss at Sacramento. He scored 39 points in the last meeting vs. the Clippers a year ago as Boston ended a four-game slide in the series.

Brown had a string of 10 straight 20-point games snapped at Golden State on Tuesday but he still notched a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. However, he is listed as questionable for Friday's game due to left knee soreness. Point guard Kemba Walker, who sat out Wednesday to rest his knee and has scored at least 19 points in four of his first seven games, is expected back in the lineup.

Why the Clippers can cover

Paul George missed the first two games of the just-concluded six-game road trip due to COVID-19 protocols, but he closed it on a high note. George scored 26 points in the narrow loss at Brooklyn before posting his second-best offensive output of the season with 36 points in Wednesday's rout of Cleveland. George hit 8 of 9 attempts from behind the arc to become the first player in franchise history with a pair of eight 3-pointer games.

Los Angeles leads the NBA in 3-point percentage (42.3), paced by George's career-best 47.8 clip. Forward Marcus Morris, who averages 11.1 points and shoots 43.8 percent from long range, ended the road trip with a three-point dud vs. the Cavaliers. However, he was a force in the first five games of the trek, averaging 13.2 points while connecting on 10 of 24 attempts from behind the arc.

How to make Celtics vs. Clippers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with no players projected to score 27 or more points in the simulations. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.