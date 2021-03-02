The Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics square off in a highly-anticipated matchup on Tuesday evening. The Clippers are 24-12 this season, though L.A. has stumbled to a 3-4 record in the last seven games. The Celtics are aiming for a third straight victory, and Boston enters with a 17-17 overall mark in 2020-21. Jaylen Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Boston.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a four-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Celtics odds. Before making any Celtics vs. Clippers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up nearly $8,500 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 11 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 85-52 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Clippers vs. Celtics:

Clippers vs. Celtics spread: Clippers -4

Clippers vs. Celtics over-under: 222.5 points

Clippers vs. Celtics money line: Clippers -165, Celtics +145

LAC: The Clippers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

BOS: The Celtics are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Latest Odds: Boston Celtics +4 Bet Now

Why the Clippers can cover



L.A. is a tremendous offensive team, headlined by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and the numbers bear that out. The Clippers are No. 4 in the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 116.7 points per 100 possessions, and they are No. 2 in the NBA in true shooting percentage (60.3 percent). That comes with league-leading marks in 3-point shooting (41.6 percent) and free throw shooting (84.0 percent), and they are No. 6 in the NBA in committing only 13.3 turnovers per game.

Defensively, the Clippers aren't quite as elite, but they are third-best in the league in defensive rebound rate (75.4 percent) and seventh-best at limiting second-chance points (11.9 per game). L.A. is facing a Boston team with creation issues offensively, including only 22.2 assists per game, and the Clippers can limit the Celtics with a top-10 mark in keeping opponents off the free throw line this season.

Why the Celtics can cover

Even with Brown uncertain to play and Marcus Smart (calf) out, the Celtics can rely on Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker. Tatum leads the team with 25.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, and Walker is a proven offensive creator at the lead guard spot. The Celtics are a top-five offensive rebounding team, pulling down 29.7 percent of their own missed shots, and they are an above-average 3-point shooting team at 36.7 percent for the season. L.A. is also just 22nd in forcing turnovers defensively, and Boston could protect the ball and generate more shots as a result.

Defensively, Boston lands in the top 10 in steals (8.0 per game), with a top-five mark in assists allowed at only 23.1 per game. The Clippers are also a bottom-tier team at creating free throws this season, which takes some pressure off Boston's rim protectors.

How to make Celtics vs. Clippers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting both teams to combine for 223 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that on an 85-52 roll on NBA picks.