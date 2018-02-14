Clippers vs. Celtics: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
The Celtics will try to regain their offense against a strong Clippers team
How to watch Clippers vs. Celtics
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Celtics need to find their offense again. They've been one of the best teams in the East this season, but their inability to score consistently has hampered them. Boston is coming off its worst loss of the season, but it will have a good chance to rebound against the Clippers.
Los Angeles is hanging around the playoff race, despite trading Blake Griffin. They've managed to stay pesky like they've been all season and have been playing some great basketball as of late. It helps that Lou Williams signed an extension and DeAndre Jordan is locked in for the rest of the season. No outside distractions to get in the way.
Typically the Celtics would be easy favorites, but their inconsistency on offense gives reason to believe the Clippers will keep this close and possibly even win. They'll need Williams to score for them, which is something he's been doing all season.
