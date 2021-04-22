Who's Playing

Memphis @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Memphis 29-27; Los Angeles 41-19

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies' road trip will continue as they head to Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Memphis knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Los Angeles likes a good challenge.

The Grizzlies fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 139-137. The loss was just more heartbreak for the Grizz, who fell 103-102 when the teams previously met in March. Point guard Ja Morant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost posted a triple-double on 36 points, 12 dimes, and eight boards.

Speaking of close games: Los Angeles escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers by the margin of a single free throw, 113-112. Los Angeles' shooting guard Paul George did his thing and dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 41-19 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 29-27. We'll see if the Clippers can repeat their recent success or if the Grizzlies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 4-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Memphis.

Feb 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Memphis 99

Feb 25, 2021 - Memphis 122 vs. Los Angeles 94

Feb 24, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Memphis 97

Jan 04, 2020 - Memphis 140 vs. Los Angeles 114

Nov 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Memphis 119

Mar 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Memphis 96

Feb 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Memphis 106

Dec 05, 2018 - Memphis 96 vs. Los Angeles 86

Nov 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Memphis 107

Jan 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Memphis 100

Jan 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Memphis 105

Dec 23, 2017 - Memphis 115 vs. Los Angeles 112

Nov 04, 2017 - Memphis 113 vs. Los Angeles 104

Mar 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Memphis 98

Jan 04, 2017 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Memphis 106

Nov 16, 2016 - Memphis 111 vs. Los Angeles 107

Nov 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Memphis 88

Apr 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Memphis 84

Mar 19, 2016 - Memphis 113 vs. Los Angeles 102

Nov 09, 2015 - Los Angeles 94 vs. Memphis 92

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Serge Ibaka: Game-Time Decision (Back)

Rajon Rondo: Out (Wrist)

Reggie Jackson: Out (Rest)

Paul George: Out (Rest)

Jay Scrubb: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Foot)

Patrick Beverley: Out (Hand)

Injury Report for Memphis