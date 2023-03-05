Who's Playing
Memphis @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Memphis 38-24; Los Angeles 33-33
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road again Sunday and play against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET March 5 at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
This past Friday, the Grizzlies lost to the Denver Nuggets on the road by a decisive 113-97 margin. One thing holding Memphis back was the mediocre play of small forward Dillon Brooks, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was just a bucket short of a victory this past Friday and fell 128-127 to the Sacramento Kings. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Clippers, who fell 176-175 when the teams previously met in February. Shooting guard Paul George (28 points) and point guard Russell Westbrook (27 points) were the top scorers for Los Angeles. Russell Westbrook's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Golden State Warriors this past Thursday. Westbrook's points were the most he has had all season.
The Grizz is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-7 ATS when expected to lose.
Memphis took their contest against Los Angeles when the two teams previously met in February of last year by a conclusive 135-109 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Grizzlies since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.50
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
