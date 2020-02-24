Clippers vs. Grizzlies: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Memphis 28-28; Los Angeles 37-19

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will stay at home another game and welcome the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday at Staples Center. The Clippers strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.7 points per game.

Los Angeles came up short against the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday, falling 112-103. The losing side was boosted by small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 31 points and five assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the game between Memphis and the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Memphis falling 117-105 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Dillon Brooks just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Clippers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.97

Odds

The Clippers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 234

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Memphis.