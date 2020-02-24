Clippers vs. Grizzlies: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Clippers vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Memphis 28-28; Los Angeles 37-19
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will stay at home another game and welcome the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday at Staples Center. The Clippers strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.7 points per game.
Los Angeles came up short against the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday, falling 112-103. The losing side was boosted by small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 31 points and five assists along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, the game between Memphis and the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Memphis falling 117-105 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Dillon Brooks just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-14 shooting.
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Clippers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.97
Odds
The Clippers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 234
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Memphis.
- Jan 04, 2020 - Memphis 140 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Nov 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Memphis 119
- Mar 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Memphis 96
- Feb 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Memphis 106
- Dec 05, 2018 - Memphis 96 vs. Los Angeles 86
- Nov 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Memphis 100
- Jan 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Memphis 105
- Dec 23, 2017 - Memphis 115 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Nov 04, 2017 - Memphis 113 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Mar 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Memphis 98
- Jan 04, 2017 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Memphis 106
- Nov 16, 2016 - Memphis 111 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Nov 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Memphis 88
- Apr 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Memphis 84
- Mar 19, 2016 - Memphis 113 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Nov 09, 2015 - Los Angeles 94 vs. Memphis 92
Watch This Game Live
