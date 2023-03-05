The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 33-33 overall and 15-15 at home, while the Grizzlies are 38-24 overall and 12-19 on the road. The Grizzlies have won and covered the spread in each of their last four head-to-head matchups with the Clippers.

The Grizzlies are 29-30 against the spread this season, while the Clippers are 32-34. This time around, Los Angeles is favored by 7 points in the latest Clippers vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 228.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies spread: Clippers -7

Clippers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 228 points

Clippers vs. Grizzlies money line: Los Angeles -267, Memphis +215

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles was just a bucket short of a victory this past Friday and fell 128-127 to the Sacramento Kings. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Clippers, who fell 176-175 when the teams previously met in February. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Paul George, who had 28 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds.

With Kawhi Leonard resting on the second night of a back-to-back, Russell Westbrook also had a big game with 27 points and 10 assists. Leonard will be back in action after the day off on Saturday and he's averaging 28.1 points while shooting 53.0% from the floor and 50.0% from the 3-point line in his last 21 games.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets this past Friday was not particularly close, with Memphis falling 113-97. Small forward Dillon Brooks wasn't much of a difference maker for Memphis; Brooks played for 33 minutes but put up just eight points.

And the Grizzlies will be dealing with some serious roster issues on Sunday with Brandon Clarke (Achilles) out for the season and Steven Adams (knee) out for 3-5 weeks. Meanwhile, Brooks is serving a one-game suspension for cumulative technical fouls and Ja Morant is sitting out for at least two games.

