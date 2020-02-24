Clippers vs. Grizzlies odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 24 predictions from model on 35-19 roll

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (37-19) will host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (28-28) on Monday in a game loaded with implications for the NBA playoff picture. Los Angeles is currently the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference standings, while Memphis is No. 8. Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) is set to miss the next couple weeks for the Grizzlies, who will also be without Justise Winslow (back). For L.A., Paul George (hamstring) and Patrick Beverley (groin) are both considered questionable.

Tip-off for this one is set for 10:30 p.m ET from the Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Clippers as 9.5-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points is 233.5 in the latest Grizzlies vs. Clippers odds. Before making any Clippers vs. Grizzlies picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 18 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Grizzlies. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are the NBA odds and trends for Grizzlies vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Grizzlies spread: Clippers -9.5

Clippers vs. Grizzlies over-under: 233.5 points

Clippers vs. Grizzlies money line: Los Angeles -504, Memphis +391

MEM: The Grizzlies are 2-0 ATS against the Clippers this season.

LAC: The Clippers have lost three straight and four of the past five.

Why the Clippers can cover

The model has considered what a difference home court advantage has made for the Clippers. L.A. has a 22-6 record and +8.4 point differential when playing at the Staples Center, as opposed to just 15-13 and +2.3 marks when traveling. The Grizzlies are just 12-15 with a -3.3 point differential when playing on the road, and they've opened up their post All-Star playoff push with two-straight road losses. Now playing without their second-leading scorer, can this young Memphis team really be expected to keep this game close in front of an intimidating Staples Center crowd?

With Jackson and Winslow out, and both Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill traded away at the deadline, the Grizzlies are suddenly quite thin at the forward spot. That's not a good spot to find yourself in for a matchup against the Clippers. Even so, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Clippers vs. Grizzlies spread.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The model is also well aware that Grizzlies have already covered the spread in both previous meetings with the Clippers, which includes a 26-point blowout win in the Staples Center the last time these teams met. To be fair, George and Beverley both missed that game. Those two could miss Monday's matchup as well, though. While George's absence would be the more notable, Beverley's would allow Morant to continue to dominate the Clippers. Morant has averaged 21 points on 54 percent shooting, while also contributing 10 assists and five rebounds per game against L.A. this season.

Per cleaningtheglass.com, Jackson actually hasn't had a positive impact for Memphis. According to his on/off splits, the Grizzlies have been 4.1 points per 100 possessions worse with Jackson on the court. That has not been the story for rookie Brandon Clarke, who will see more minutes with Jackson sidelined. The Grizzlies have been 4.7 points per 100 possessions better with Clarke on the court, so it's possible that he'll provide a spark for a team that has seemed to be in need of one coming out of the All-Star Break.

How to make Clippers vs. Grizzlies picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, the model is projecting Leonard, Jonas Valanciunas, and Lou Williams all to finish below their scoring averages. It also says one side of the spread has all the value

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Grizzlies spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.