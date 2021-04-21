The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 41-19 overall and 23-8 at home, while the Grizzlies are 29-27 overall and 16-11 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Los Angeles is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Clippers vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 227.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies spread: Clippers -1.5

Clippers vs. Grizzlies over-under: 227 points

Clippers vs. Grizzlies money line: Los Angeles -125, Memphis +105

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers withstood the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, winning 113-112. Paul George dropped a double-double with 33 points and 11 rebounds. Los Angeles occupies the third seed in the Western Conference. The Clippers have won nine of their last 10 games.

The Clippers have won six consecutive home games. George has scored 30-plus points in six of his last seven outings. Kawhi Leonard (foot) is out for Los Angeles and will be re-evaluated next week.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies lost in double-overtime against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, 139-137. Memphis squandered a 12-point lead with 3:52 left in regulation. Ja Morant almost posted a triple-double with 36 points, 12 assists, and eight boards. The Grizzlies have a one-game lead for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Memphis has won six of its past eight road games. Jonas Valanciunas (concussion) will remain out on Wednesday. Dillon Brooks (thigh) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee surgery recovery) are questionable for Wednesday's game. The Grizzlies have lost 19 of 31 games against Western Conference opponents.

