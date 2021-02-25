The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at the FedExForum. The Grizzlies are 13-14 overall and 6-9 at home, while Los Angeles is 23-10 overall and 11-4 on the road. The Clippers won two of three games between the two teams last season. Los Angeles is favored by eight-points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Clippers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Clippers vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers spread: Grizzlies +8

Grizzlies vs. Clippers over-under: 225.5 points

What you need to know about the Grizzlies



Memphis lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, 102-92. The Grizzlies were down 81-62 at the end of the third quarter. Jonas Valanciunas finished with 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 29 minutes on the court. The Grizzlies have lost three of their past five games. They missed 25-of-31 three-point attempts on Monday.

Ja Morant had 22 points and nine assists vs. Dallas, but was the only Memphis starter with an assist as the team totaled just 17 assists. The Grizzlies have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.8 percent from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Dillon Brooks (thigh) is questionable for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers had little trouble with the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, winning 135-116. Kawhi Leonard had 32 points along with seven boards. Los Angeles has won six of its last eight games. With a win following a defeat by Brooklyn on Sunday, the Clippers are now 9-1 after a loss.

The Clippers lead the NBA in three-point field goal percentage (.422) and free throw percentage (.836), Los Angeles is fashioning a 48.7 field goal percentage, third best in the league. Paul George (24.6 points per game) and Leonard (27.1) are the fourth-highest scoring duo in the NBA.

