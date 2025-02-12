The Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Clippers are set to tip at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Intuit Dome in the final game on the Wednesday NBA schedule. Los Angeles is 29-23 overall and 18-10 at home, while Memphis is 36-17 overall and 15-11 on the road. It's the final game before the NBA All-Star break for Memphis, while the Clippers will face the Jazz on Thursday.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies spread: Clippers -4.5

Clippers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 237.5 points

Clippers vs. Grizzlies money line: Clippers -192, Grizzlies +159

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are 11-2 straight up in their last 13 and 9-4 against the spread during that span. They'll look to complete a two-game sweep of their West Coast trip before the break after knocking off Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Though Memphis has some impressive young players helping out, the veteran core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. has been relatively healthy this season and has helped carry Memphis to a 36-17 record thus far and the No. 2 spot in the West.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, the Clippers dropped their prior three games and then fell down early against the Jazz, but they rolled back and pulled off a 130-110 victory against Utah on Saturday, covering the 17.5-point spread. That was their first cover of the month.

Six players average double-digit scoring for this balanced squad with Norman Powell (24 ppg), James Harden (21.3 ppg) and Kawhi Leonard (15.7 ppg) leading the way. The Clippers added a couple big names around the deadline and trade acquisition Bogdan Bogdanovic is set to debut on Wednesday. Ben Simmons, signed after a buyout agreement with the Nets, has also joined the team but he will not play in this one.

