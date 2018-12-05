Clippers vs. Grizzlies: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Los Angeles Clippers continue to be the class of the Western Conference so far this season. This is a group that has won five of their last six games and is coming off a narrow 129-126 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. One of the biggest reasons for the team's success has been forward Tobias Harris, who is currently one of the most efficient players around the league. It also doesn't hurt that five different players are averaging double figures for the team.

The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed a resurgence this season after being one of the NBA's worst teams a season ago. The franchise fired David Fizdale early on and never could seem to find any type of consistency without point guard Mike Conley Now the Grizzlies are seeing just how dynamic the one-two punch of Conley and Marc Gasol can truly be. Both have been integral parts of the team getting off to a 13-9 start and are currently in the thick of the postseason race.

How to watch Clippers at Grizzlies

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 5

Wednesday, Dec. 5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Grizzlies -1.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Clippers: L.A. is getting offensive production from several different areas to say the least. Harris is averaging 21.9 points per contest and is shooting 42.2 percent from beyond the arc to pace the team. In addition, one of the biggest surprises has been the sensational play of rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 10.6 points through the first 23 games. It also doesn't hurt that the Clippers have one of the stronger bench units in the Western Conference.

Grizzlies: Memphis has definitely had its fair share of success this season, but has been struggling as of late. The Grizzlies have dropped four of their last five games and coming off a tough 103-95 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in which they forced the Eastern Conference powerhouse to turn the ball over on 16 occasions. Conley and Gasol have been huge and that was something that was expected if they were healthy. Much like the Clippers, lottery pick Jaren Jackson, Jr. has really shouldered a huge workload thus far and currently leads the team with two blocks per contest.

Game prediction, pick

The Clippers and Grizzlies have gone in opposite directions recently. Memphis is struggling, but continue to excel on the defensive test. This will be a true test and it's one that the Clippers' offense could prove to be too much. Los Angeles squeaks out a narrow win in this one.