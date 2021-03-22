Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Atlanta 22-20; Los Angeles 27-16
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks' road trip will continue as they head to Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Hawks didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Los Angeles Lakers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 99-94 win. Among those leading the charge for Atlanta was power forward John Collins, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 16 boards in addition to three blocks. Collins has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles took their game against the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday by a conclusive 125-98 score. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 66-44. It was another big night for the Clippers' shooting guard Paul George, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten dimes along with five rebounds.
Atlanta is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Hawks beat Los Angeles 108-99 in the teams' previous meeting in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Atlanta since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Los Angeles have won seven out of their last 11 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 26, 2021 - Atlanta 108 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Jan 22, 2020 - Atlanta 102 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Nov 16, 2019 - Los Angeles 150 vs. Atlanta 101
- Jan 28, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Nov 19, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Atlanta 119
- Jan 08, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Atlanta 107
- Nov 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Atlanta 103
- Feb 15, 2017 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Atlanta 84
- Jan 23, 2017 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Atlanta 105
- Mar 05, 2016 - Atlanta 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Jan 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 85 vs. Atlanta 83