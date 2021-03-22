Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Atlanta 22-20; Los Angeles 27-16

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks' road trip will continue as they head to Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Hawks didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Los Angeles Lakers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 99-94 win. Among those leading the charge for Atlanta was power forward John Collins, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 16 boards in addition to three blocks. Collins has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles took their game against the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday by a conclusive 125-98 score. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 66-44. It was another big night for the Clippers' shooting guard Paul George, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten dimes along with five rebounds.

Atlanta is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Hawks beat Los Angeles 108-99 in the teams' previous meeting in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Atlanta since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last 11 games against Atlanta.