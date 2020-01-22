Clippers vs. Hawks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 22 predictions from projection model on 32-16 run
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Clippers vs. Hawks matchup 10,000 times.
The Los Angeles Clippers travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Wednesday evening in what is a quick turnaround for Doc Rivers' team. The Clippers were victorious in Dallas on Tuesday but, with the nature of a back-to-back, there is real injury uncertainty for L.A., including Kawhi Leonard (rest/knee), Paul George (hamstring) and Patrick Beverley (groin). For the Hawks, Trae Young leads the way and Atlanta will be aiming to avoid a third consecutive defeat at home.
Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Sportsbooks list the Clippers as 4.5-point road favorites, down slightly from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 232.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Hawks odds. Before you make any Hawks vs. Clippers picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 13 on a blistering 32-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Clippers vs. Hawks:
- Clippers vs. Hawks spread: Clippers -4.5
- Clippers vs. Hawks over-under: 232.5 points
- Clippers vs. Hawks money line: Clippers -194, Hawks +162
- LAC: The Clippers are 4-3 against the spread in their last seven road games.
- ATL: The Hawks have covered the spread in three of their last four games.
Why the Clippers can cover
The model understands that Los Angeles is on the second night of a back-to-back and, at the very top of the roster, there is concern about absences against Atlanta. Still, the Clippers have a deep, talented group that is effective on both ends of the floor, and that provides stability.
Los Angeles ranks in the top eight of the NBA in both offensive and defensive efficiency and that is rarified air. The Clippers are an elite offensive rebounding team and they are very strong at creating free throw attempts. On the other end, L.A. is top five in the NBA in effective field goal percentage allowed, using length and athleticism to force opponents into suboptimal shot attempts. Given that Atlanta is one of the NBA's worst teams in terms of efficiency and ball security, the Clippers can bank on several advantages.
Why the Hawks can cover
But that doesn't guarantee Los Angeles will cover the Clippers vs. Hawks spread on Wednesday. The model knows that, despite Atlanta's unsightly overall record, the Hawks have been a more competitive team with John Collins and Kevin Huerter available. In addition, Young is operating at an All-Star level, averaging 29.2 points and 8.6 assists, and he gives the Hawks a puncher's chance in any game with his ability to go nuclear when the game is on the line.
Atlanta is also a top 10 team in creating turnovers defensively, potentially taking advantage of a weakness that the Clippers have with ball security on the offensive end. The Clippers also have a penchant for sending opponents to the free throw line too often, and Young could exploit that with his craft near the rim.
How to make Clippers vs. Hawks picks
SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations.
So who wins Hawks vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread cashes over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Hawks spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
