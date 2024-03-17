The Atlanta Hawks will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 42-24 overall and 22-10 at home, while Atlanta is 29-37 overall and 13-20 on the road. The Hawks are currently the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Clippers are the No. 4 seed in the West.

The Clippers have won and covered the spread in two of their last three head-to-head matchups with the Hawks. This time around, Los Angeles is favored by 9 points in the latest Clippers vs. Hawks odds, and the over/under is 220.5 points. Before entering any Clippers vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 70-46 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Atlanta vs. Los Angeles. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Clippers vs. Hawks spread: Clippers -9

Clippers vs. Hawks over/under: 220.5 points

Clippers vs. Hawks money line: Clippers: -431, Hawks: +332

Clippers vs. Hawks picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of the Utah Jazz by a score of 124-122. Dejounte Murray had 33 points and nine assists in the losing effort, while De'Andre Hunter added 27 points off the bench.

Atlanta was red-hot from beyond the arc, going 20-for-39 from the 3-point line. However, the Hawks were outrebounded 49-41 and the Jazz shot 51.1% from the floor. Atlanta is now 3-8 in its last 11 games on the road.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, the Clippers fell 112-104 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The Clippers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Paul George, who recorded 26 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Kawhi Leonard, who scored 23 points to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

It was the third loss in four games for Los Angeles and defensive issues have been at the heart of those struggles. Opponents are shooting 49.2% from the field during that span and 41.1% from the 3-point line. The Clippers are also just 2-7 against the spread in their last nine games at home.

How to make Clippers vs. Hawks picks

The model has simulated Clippers vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Hawks vs. Clippers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 70-46 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.