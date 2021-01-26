The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Atlanta Hawks in a cross-conference showdown in one of three games on the Tuesday NBA schedule. The Clippers enter on a seven-game winning streak, improving to 13-4 on the season. The Hawks lost their last game in Milwaukee after winning the three previous contests. Atlanta is now 8-8 on the season with a 4-3 mark at home. Kawhi Leonard (protocols), Paul George (protocols) and Patrick Beverley (knee) are out for the Clippers, with Trae Young (back), Danilo Gallinari (ankle) and Clint Capela (hand) listed as questionable for the Hawks.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta. William Hill Sportsbook lists Atlanta as a five-point home favorite, up from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 221.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Hawks odds.

Clippers vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -5

Clippers vs. Hawks over-under: 221.5 points

Clippers vs. Hawks money line: Hawks -200, Clippers +175

LAC.: The Clippers are 5-2 against the spread on the road this season

ATL: The Hawks are 3-4 against the spread at home in 2020-21

The Clippers are undermanned without Leonard and George, but L.A. does have quality depth. Lou Williams is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner, and the Clippers have offensive creators in Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris and others. From there, L.A. deploys a quality scheme that has yielded an elite offense this season, scoring 116.8 points per 100 possessions and posting the second-best true shooting percentage (61.0 percent) in the NBA.

Defensively, the Clippers lead the league in second-chance points allowed (9.8 per game), and they rank near the top of the NBA in points allowed in the paint (44.9 per game). Those marks, combined with top-10 metrics in defensive rebound rate and free throw rate allowed, paint a relatively optimistic picture, even on the road.

Atlanta is an above-average offensive team, scoring 110.2 points per 100 possessions, and the Hawks are elite in a few key areas. The Hawks lead the NBA in free throw rate at almost 30 percent, and they are No. 2 in the league in offensive rebounding, grabbing 30.3 percent of their own missed shots. Atlanta also produces a top-10 assist rate (61.9 percent) and they have effective scorers at every level.

Defensively, the Hawks have been a positive surprise, allowing only 1.08 points per possession to rank in the top eight of the league. Atlanta is third-best in effective field goal percentage allowed (50.7 percent) and top-five in transition defense, giving up only 11.6 fast break points per game. The Hawks are tremendous in closing possessions with a rebound, and they will have a size advantage in this matchup against the Clippers.

