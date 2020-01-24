Clippers vs. Heat odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 24 predictions from computer model on 32-16 run

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat (31-13) will host Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (31-14) on Friday. Both teams are dealing with their fair share of injuries and are playing the fourth game in six nights, so fatigue could be a factor. For Miami, Butler (knee), Goran Dragic (calf), and Kendrick Nunn (Achilles) are all listed as questionable, while Justise Winslow (back) remains out. The Clippers are expected to be without both Paul George (hamstring) and Patrick Beverley (groin).

Clippers vs. Heat spread: Clippers -3

Clippers vs. Heat over-under: 221.5 points

Clippers vs. Heat money line: Los Angeles -133, Miami +110

LAC: The Clippers are just 1-3 ATS when playing on the road in 2020.

MIA: The Heat have the NBA's only home ATS cover rate (71.6 percent) that is above 61 percent.

Why the Clippers can cover

The model is well aware that Butler has been one of the most important players for any single team this season, providing the Heat with a 95th percentile boost when on the court. Per cleaningtheglass.com, the Heat have been 11.6 points per 100 possessions better with Butler on the court, so his potential absence is certainly noteworthy.

Even if Butler suits up, the Clippers have just been the better team this season. The two teams have an identical offensive efficiency, but the Clippers rank ahead of Miami in defensive efficiency. L.A. has a +6.1 average point differential on the year, compared to Miami's +3.7 mark.

Just because Los Angeles has the edge on paper, doesn't mean it will cover the Clippers vs. Heat spread, however.

Why the Heat can cover

The model is also well aware that Miami has been nearly unbeatable at home this season. Their only loss in 21 home games was a three-point defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, and they weren't fully healthy for that one. Their 20-1 record and 15-5-1 ATS record at home are both easily the best marks in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have just a 45.5 percent cover rate ATS when playing as the road team. L.A.'s point differential drops from +10.2 at home all the way to +2.0 when playing on the road. L.A.'s defense has been significantly worse on the road, and that isn't likely to change with two of their best defenders set to miss Friday's game. Leonard may be able to keep Butler in check if he plays, but that leaves plenty of other Miami players who are capable of exploiting what is left of L.A.'s defense.

