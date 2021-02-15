The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 20-8 overall and 9-4 at home, while Miami is 11-15 overall and 4-8 on the road. The Clippers have won the last four games between the teams.

Los Angeles is favored by three points in the latest Clippers vs. Heat odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Heat vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 8 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 79-46 roll on top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Heat. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Heat spread: Clippers -3

Clippers vs. Heat over-under: 216.5 points

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, 128-111. Lou Williams posted a double-double on 30 points and 10 assists as he made his first start of the season. Los Angeles has won three consecutive games. Serge Ibaka scored a season-high 21 points.

The Clippers score 115.8 points per game on average, third best in the league. Los Angeles leads the NBA in three-point field goal percentage (.422) and free throw percentage (.849). Kawhi Leonard (leg) is day-to-day. Paul George (toe) remains out.

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami was defeated by the Utah Jazz this past Saturday, 112-94, on the road. The Heat were down 78-57 at the end of the third quarter. The top scorer for Miami was Kendrick Nunn (23 points). The loss halted a four-game Miami winning streak. The Heat missed 24 of 36 three-point attempts.

Miami is shooting 35.7 percent from 3-point range, which ranks in the bottom third of the league. The Heat are coming into Monday's game scoring the fourth fewest points per game in the league, at 106.2 on average. Goran Dragic (ankle) and Chris Silva (hip) will not play on Monday.

How to make Clippers vs. Heat picks

The model has simulated Clippers vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Heat? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Heat spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 79-46 roll.