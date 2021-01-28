The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Miami Heat on Thursday evening in a game marked by short-handed rosters. Kawhi Leonard (protocols), Paul George (protocols) and Patrick Beverley (knee) are out for the Clippers, leaving the team short-handed on the road. Miami is on the second night of a back after losing on Wednesday. For Miami, Jimmy Butler (protocols), Tyler Herro (neck) and Goran Dragic (groin) each missed Wednesday's tilt and are considered day-to-day.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET in Miami. William Hill Sportsbook lists Miami as a four-point home favorite, down 1.5 points from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 215 in the latest Clippers vs. Heat odds.

Clippers vs. Heat spread: Heat -4

Clippers vs. Heat over-under: 215 points

Clippers vs. Heat money line: Heat -165; Clippers +145

LAC: The Clippers are 5-3 against the spread in road games

MIA: The Heat are 3-6-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Clippers can cover



L.A. has myriad scoring options, including Lou Williams, Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris and others. That helps to buoy the team in the absence of Leonard and George, and the Clippers are facing a Miami team that is allowing 1.11 points per possession, a bottom-10 figure in the league this season. On the defensive side, the matchup is also friendly, as the Heat enter this game with the No. 27 offense in the NBA, scoring only 105.1 points per 100 possessions.

Miami has the worst turnover rate (17.2 percent) in the league and the second-worst mark in offensive rebound rate (21.3 percent). Considering the Clippers currently lead the NBA in second chance points allowed (9.7 per game), there is reason to believe L.A. will dominate in that category, providing a potential edge overall.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami is led by Bam Adebayo, who projects to be the best player available for either team in this matchup. The All-Star big man is averaging 20.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and an impressive 5.5 assists per game, all while providing stellar defense. As a team, Miami ranks second in the league in assist rate (67.3 percent) and sixth in true shooting percentage (58.2 percent).

The Heat are also solid in a few defensive categories, including a top-10 mark in turnover creation rate at 15.0 percent. Miami is stellar at keeping opponents off the free throw line, and L.A. is a below-average offensive rebounding team, which could pave the way for the Heat to close possessions effectively.

