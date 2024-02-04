The Miami Heat will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Kaseya Center. Miami is 26-23 overall and 13-11 at home, while Los Angeles is 32-15 overall and 13-11 on the road. The Clippers have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against Miami.

Heat vs. Clippers spread: Heat +4

Heat vs. Clippers over/under: 225 points

Heat vs. Clippers money line: Heat: +145, Clippers: -173

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami secured a 110-102 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Heat. Jimmy Butler was the offensive standout of the match as he almost dropped a double-double with 24 points and nine rebounds. For the season, Butler is averaging 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

Miami is 2-7 in its last nine games and the Heat are 2-7 against the spread during that span. The Heat are averaging 110.4 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles beat the Detroit Pistons 136-125 on Friday. With that victory, the Clippers brought their scoring average up to 118.5 points per game.

The Clippers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kawhi Leonard led the charge by going 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points. Leonard continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Russell Westbrook, who almost dropped a double-double with 23 points and nine assists.

