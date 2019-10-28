Clippers vs. Hornets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Clippers vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
L.A. Clippers (home) vs. Charlotte (away)
Current Records: L.A. Clippers 2-1; Charlotte 1-2
Last Season Records: L.A. Clippers 48-34; Charlotte 39-43
What to Know
Charlotte is 1-7 against the L.A. Clippers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Monday. They will face off against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Charlotte will be seeking to avenge the 117-115 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 5th.
On Sunday, the Hornets lost to the L.A. Lakers by a decisive 120-101 margin. PG Devonte' Graham had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only nine points in his 27 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 55-55 at halftime, but the L.A. Clippers were not quite Phoenix's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The L.A. Clippers fell to Phoenix 130-122. The L.A. Clippers were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Phoenix apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in February.
The Hornets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Clippers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
Series History
L.A. Clippers have won seven out of their last eight games against Charlotte.
- Feb 05, 2019 - L.A. Clippers 117 vs. Charlotte 115
- Jan 08, 2019 - L.A. Clippers 128 vs. Charlotte 109
- Dec 31, 2017 - L.A. Clippers 106 vs. Charlotte 98
- Nov 18, 2017 - Charlotte 102 vs. L.A. Clippers 87
- Feb 26, 2017 - L.A. Clippers 124 vs. Charlotte 121
- Feb 11, 2017 - L.A. Clippers 107 vs. Charlotte 102
- Jan 09, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 97 vs. Charlotte 83
- Dec 30, 2015 - L.A. Clippers 122 vs. Charlotte 117
