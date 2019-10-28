Clippers vs. Hornets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

L.A. Clippers (home) vs. Charlotte (away)

Current Records: L.A. Clippers 2-1; Charlotte 1-2

Last Season Records: L.A. Clippers 48-34; Charlotte 39-43

What to Know

Charlotte is 1-7 against the L.A. Clippers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Monday. They will face off against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Charlotte will be seeking to avenge the 117-115 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 5th.

On Sunday, the Hornets lost to the L.A. Lakers by a decisive 120-101 margin. PG Devonte' Graham had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only nine points in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 55-55 at halftime, but the L.A. Clippers were not quite Phoenix's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The L.A. Clippers fell to Phoenix 130-122. The L.A. Clippers were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Phoenix apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in February.

The Hornets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Hornets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

L.A. Clippers have won seven out of their last eight games against Charlotte.