The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 18-14 overall and 10-7 at home, while Charlotte is 8-23 overall and 4-12 on the road. The Clippers have won nine straight games in the head-to-head series, including a 119-117 victory earlier this month.

Clippers vs. Hornets spread: Clippers -7.5

Clippers vs. Hornets over/under: 224.5 points

Clippers vs. Hornets money line: Los Angeles -320, Charlotte +250

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers netted a 102-93 win over the Washington Wizards this past Saturday. Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 31 points along with nine boards, while Luke Kennard contributed 20 points from off the bench.

LA possesses one of the best defenses in the league, ranking second in points allowed per game and fourth in defensive efficiency. But it has struggled at the other end of the floor, ranking last in points per game. But Leonard's absence has much to do with that and the team is much better with him on the court, going 9-2 when he plays versus 9-12 when he doesn't. Paul George (knee), Reggie Jackson (Achilles), Norman Powell (groin) and Ivica Zubac (knee) are questionable for Wednesday.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Charlotte beat the Sacramento Kings 125-119 on Monday. Charlotte relied on the efforts of point guard LaMelo Ball, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 23 points and 12 dimes in addition to five rebounds, and shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 31 points along with nine rebounds.

Allowing an average of 117.5 points per game, the Hornets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. They are among the bottom five in both points allowed and defensive efficiency, while also ranking last in offensive efficiency. Charlotte will be shorthanded in its backcourt tonight as Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is out, while Terry Rozier (hip) is doubtful.

