The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Staples Center. The Clippers are 26-16 overall and 13-6 at home, while Charlotte is 20-20 overall and 8-12 on the road. The Clippers have dominated the head-to-head series of late, winning nine of the last 10 meetings.

However, Charlotte has been able to keep it more respectable against the spread, covering in four of those games and are also 21-18-1 against the number this season. Los Angeles is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Hornets odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 231. Before entering any Hornets vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up over $8,800 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 13 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 88-53 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Hornets spread: Clippers -9.5

Clippers vs. Hornets over-under: 231 points

Clippers vs. Hornets money line: Clippers -440, Hornets +360

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles fell 105-89 to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Shooting guard Paul George put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, five dimes and seven boards.

Having lost five of their last seven games, the Clippers are now fourth in the Western Conference this season and they'll have to use two late tips against Eastern Conference teams in their next two contests to get back on track. However, they will likely be without Patrick Beverley (knee) and Serge Ibaka (back) on Saturday.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the Hornets fell 116-105 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Point guard LaMelo Ball (26 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte and the rookie is continuing to run away in the battle for Rookie of the Year.

Ball is averaging 16.0 points, 6.2 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals this season and those numbers get even better since moving into the starting lineup in the beginning of February. Ball is averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds during that 20-game span and Charlotte will need for him to continue to score and facilitate in a tough road matchup.

How to make Clippers vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Clippers vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hornets vs. Clippers spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 88-53 roll.