The Los Angeles Clippers travel to North Carolina to face the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Los Angeles (46-23) won the first matchup between the teams this season by a 125-98 margin on March 20. Charlotte (33-36) is aiming to stop a two-game skid and improve its playoff positioning. Serge Ibaka (back) is out for the Clippers. Gordon Hayward (foot), Miles Bridges (protocols) and Cody Martin (ankle) are out for the Hornets.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Charlotte. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the 8.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223 in the latest Clippers vs. Hornets odds. Before making any Hornets vs. Clippers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Hornets. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Hornets vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Hornets spread: Clippers -8.5

Clippers vs. Hornets over-under: 223 points

LAC: The Clippers are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

CHA: The Hornets are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Clippers can cover



L.A. is an electric offensive team, scoring 116.8 points per 100 possessions this season. That figure ranks No. 3 in the NBA, and the Clippers are the best shooting team in the NBA, leading the league in 3-point shooting (41.5 percent) and free throw shooting (84.0 percent). The Clippers are No. 2 in true shooting percentage (60.0 percent), and they are above-average in both offensive rebound rate (27.0 percent) and turnover rate (13.6 percent).

L.A. is also strong defensively, ranking No. 8 in the NBA in overall efficiency at 110.5 points allowed per 100 possessions. The Clippers are top-seven in 3-point accuracy allowed (35.7 percent), assists allowed (22.8 per game) and defensive rebound rate (75.5 percent), with intriguing and versatile talent. Topping things off, the Hornets are a bottom-tier free throw shooting team at just 75.9 percent, and that uneven performance could be the difference in a tight game.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte is potent in a few key areas, especially when it comes to perimeter play offensively. The Hornets are No. 4 in the NBA in assists, averaging 26.9 per game, and they are above-average as a 3-point shooting team, converting 37.4 percent of attempts from long range. Charlotte can also play freely against a Clippers team that ranks near the bottom of the NBA in blocks (4.1 per game) and steals (7.0 per game), and the Hornets are a top-10 offensive rebounding team, securing 27.6 percent of their own misses.

Defensively, the Hornets thrive on havoc, forcing a turnover on almost 15 percent of defensive possessions. Charlotte is also quite effective at keeping their opponents off the free throw line, boasting a top-five mark in free throw rate allowed. The Clippers also struggle to get to the charity stripe, ranking third-worst in the NBA in attempting only 19.4 free throws per game.

