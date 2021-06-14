Who's Playing

Utah @ Los Angeles

Regular Season Records: Utah 2-1; Los Angeles 1-2

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 10 p.m. ET June 14 at Staples Center. Los Angeles should still be riding high after a big victory, while Utah will be looking to right the ship.

The Clippers are hoping for another win. They put the hurt on the Jazz with a sharp 132-106 victory. Among those leading the charge for Los Angeles was small forward Kawhi Leonard, who posted a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five assists.

Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 103-96. In other words, don't count Utah out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Clippers are a 5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Utah have won 17 out of their last 30 games against Los Angeles.