Clippers vs. Jazz: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Utah @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Utah 19-12; Los Angeles 23-10

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Los Angeles Clippers are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Staples Center after a few days off. The Clippers strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.55 points per game.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-106 on Wednesday. The Clippers can attribute much of their success to SF Kawhi Leonard, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 35 points and 12 boards in addition to five dimes.

Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 121-115 win. Utah SG Donovan Mitchell looked sharp as he had 35 points and seven assists.

Their wins bumped the Clippers to 23-10 and Utah to 19-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Clippers and the Jazz clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Los Angeles.