Clippers vs. Jazz: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Clippers vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Utah 19-12; Los Angeles 23-10
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Los Angeles Clippers are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Staples Center after a few days off. The Clippers strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.55 points per game.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-106 on Wednesday. The Clippers can attribute much of their success to SF Kawhi Leonard, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 35 points and 12 boards in addition to five dimes.
Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 121-115 win. Utah SG Donovan Mitchell looked sharp as he had 35 points and seven assists.
Their wins bumped the Clippers to 23-10 and Utah to 19-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Clippers and the Jazz clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Clippers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Utah 94
- Oct 30, 2019 - Utah 110 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Apr 10, 2019 - Los Angeles 143 vs. Utah 137
- Feb 27, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 16, 2019 - Utah 129 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Apr 05, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Jan 20, 2018 - Utah 125 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 30, 2017 - Utah 126 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Oct 24, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Utah 84
- Apr 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Apr 28, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Utah 93
- Apr 25, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Apr 23, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Apr 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Utah 106
- Apr 18, 2017 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Utah 91
- Apr 15, 2017 - Utah 97 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Mar 25, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Utah 95
- Mar 13, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Feb 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 88 vs. Utah 72
- Oct 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 88 vs. Utah 75
- Apr 08, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Utah 99
- Dec 26, 2015 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Utah 104
- Nov 25, 2015 - Utah 102 vs. Los Angeles 91
