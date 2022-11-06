Who's Playing
Utah @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Utah 7-3; Los Angeles 5-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Los Angeles Clippers are heading back home. They will square off against the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-106 this past Friday. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Paul George, who had 32 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Utah and the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Jazz wrapped it up with a 130-116 victory on the road. Utah's small forward Lauri Markkanen did his thing and posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 boards.
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 3-6), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.
The Clippers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Utah when the two teams previously met in March, but they still walked away with a 121-115 win. Will Los Angeles repeat their success, or does Utah have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.72
Odds
The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 19 out of their last 36 games against Los Angeles.
- Mar 29, 2022 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Utah 115
- Mar 18, 2022 - Utah 121 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Dec 15, 2021 - Utah 124 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Jun 18, 2021 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Utah 119
- Jun 16, 2021 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Utah 111
- Jun 14, 2021 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Utah 104
- Jun 12, 2021 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Utah 106
- Jun 10, 2021 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jun 08, 2021 - Utah 112 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Feb 19, 2021 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Utah 112
- Feb 17, 2021 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Jan 01, 2021 - Utah 106 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 28, 2019 - Utah 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Nov 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Utah 94
- Oct 30, 2019 - Utah 110 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Apr 10, 2019 - Los Angeles 143 vs. Utah 137
- Feb 27, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 16, 2019 - Utah 129 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Apr 05, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Jan 20, 2018 - Utah 125 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 30, 2017 - Utah 126 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Oct 24, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Utah 84
- Apr 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Apr 28, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Utah 93
- Apr 25, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Apr 23, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Apr 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Utah 106
- Apr 18, 2017 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Utah 91
- Apr 15, 2017 - Utah 97 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Mar 25, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Utah 95
- Mar 13, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Feb 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 88 vs. Utah 72
- Oct 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 88 vs. Utah 75
- Apr 08, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Utah 99
- Dec 26, 2015 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Utah 104
- Nov 25, 2015 - Utah 102 vs. Los Angeles 91