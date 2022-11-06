Who's Playing

Utah @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Utah 7-3; Los Angeles 5-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Los Angeles Clippers are heading back home. They will square off against the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-106 this past Friday. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Paul George, who had 32 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Utah and the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Jazz wrapped it up with a 130-116 victory on the road. Utah's small forward Lauri Markkanen did his thing and posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 boards.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 3-6), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

The Clippers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Utah when the two teams previously met in March, but they still walked away with a 121-115 win. Will Los Angeles repeat their success, or does Utah have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.72

Odds

The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 19 out of their last 36 games against Los Angeles.