The Utah Jazz will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 2-2 overall and 0-2 at home, while Los Angeles is 4-1 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Jazz won two of the three meetings between the teams last season.

Los Angeles is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Clippers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 221.5. Before entering any Clippers vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 62-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,200 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Clippers spread: Jazz +3.5

Jazz vs. Clippers over-under: 221.5 points

Jazz vs. Clippers money line: Utah +145; Los Angeles +165

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Clippers -3.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz absorbed a 106-95 loss against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Utah was held to 41.7 percent shooting from the field. The Jazz missed 13 shots from the field in the second quarter. Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points. Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Since opening the season with a 20-point win, Utah has lost two of three games.

The Jazz have lost both of their home games this season. Mitchell leads Utah with a scoring average of 21 points per game. Bojan Bogdanovic missed all five of his shots from the field on Thursday and finished with five points. Mitchell scored over 30 twice vs. the Clippers last season. Utah leads the all-time series with Los Angeles, 107-80.

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers routed the Portland Trail Blazers 128-105 on Wednesday, their second consecutive home win by 23 points. Los Angeles was ahead 76-57 at the half. Kawhi Leonard had 28 points and seven assists. He was returning from a two-game absence because of a mouth laceration. Paul George has 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. The Clippers shot 47.4 percent from 3-point range and only had 11 turnovers.

Los Angeles led by as many as 30 points in the win over the Blazers. The Clippers have 30-plus assists in their past two games, the first time they have accomplished that feat since December of 2014. Lou Williams has scored 35 points off the bench in his past two games. Serge Ibaka had 11 points and eight rebounds vs, Portland. Marcus Morris (knee) has not played yet this season and will be out on Friday.

How to make Jazz vs. Clippers picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Clippers spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 62-36 roll.